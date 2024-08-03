Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
