Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TRT opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company's stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

See Also

