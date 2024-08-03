Truist Financial Boosts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $69.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTLE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of VTLE opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vital Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

