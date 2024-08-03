Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

