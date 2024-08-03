Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 8,081,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

