UBS Group Downgrades Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centuri

Centuri Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Fehrman bought 20,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.