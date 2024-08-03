Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

