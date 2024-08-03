United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 359.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

UPS traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 5,098,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,688. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

