United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

United States Cellular Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of USM stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 257,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,822. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

