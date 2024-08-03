Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $40.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. 1,293,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

View Our Latest Report on OLED

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.