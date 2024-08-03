Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Down 19.0 %

OLED opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

