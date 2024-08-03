Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $229.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.31.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.2 %

UHS opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.