Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
UE opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
