Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

