Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.00. Urban One shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,380 shares trading hands.

Urban One Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

