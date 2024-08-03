Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.00. Urban One shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,380 shares trading hands.
Urban One Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 2.64%.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urban One
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.