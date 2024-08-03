US Capital Advisors Weighs in on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

