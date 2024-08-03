Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,585. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

