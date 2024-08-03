Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bakala Capital Management LLC

Bakala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 28.9% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,673. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

