Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,235,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. 13,257,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,673. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

