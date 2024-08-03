Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,753,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after buying an additional 307,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.65 on Friday, reaching $353.62. 1,497,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average of $348.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

