Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VTV stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. 2,308,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

