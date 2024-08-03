Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Vericel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,782,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 61.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

