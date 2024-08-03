Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 717,881 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

