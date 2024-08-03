Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $884.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGII

Digi International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.