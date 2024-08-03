Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CP traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. 2,246,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,746. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

