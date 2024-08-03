Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of FMC traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. 2,401,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

