Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $4,103,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 653,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 571,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 265,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 261.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,978,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. 26,124,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,305,414. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

