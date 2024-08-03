Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vestis were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,292,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 54,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,291.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,810,579 shares of company stock valued at $28,301,263.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 1,036,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

