ViciCoin (VCNT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $209.89 million and $192,600.46 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.06 or 0.00034850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,965,757 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

