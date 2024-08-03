Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 6.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 285,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 629,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

