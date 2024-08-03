VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 597,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 159,633 shares.The stock last traded at $32.11 and had previously closed at $32.70.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
