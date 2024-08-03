VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 597,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 159,633 shares.The stock last traded at $32.11 and had previously closed at $32.70.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,113 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,449,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 352.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 145,630 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.