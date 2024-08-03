Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 4,818 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $503,201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $58.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

