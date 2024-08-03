Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Dropbox Stock Down 3.1 %

DBX stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

