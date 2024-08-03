Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,599 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

