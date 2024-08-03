Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,330 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

