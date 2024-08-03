Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Concord Acquisition Corp II worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 28.0% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of CNDA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.