Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTDR

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

