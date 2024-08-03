Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

