Virtu Financial LLC Invests $985,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,429 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

