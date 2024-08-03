Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.15% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

