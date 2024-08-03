Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Stock Down 2.4 %

Acushnet stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.