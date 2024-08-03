Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.