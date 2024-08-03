Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
