Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,039 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

