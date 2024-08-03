Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.3 %

Realty Income stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

