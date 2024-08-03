Virtu Financial LLC Takes $444,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $276.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

