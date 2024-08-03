Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.43% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

