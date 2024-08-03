Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.25.

NYSE V opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.24. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 367,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

