Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $87.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.
Insider Transactions at Vistra
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $2,716,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. Vistra has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
