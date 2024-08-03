Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $87.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $2,716,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. Vistra has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

