VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

VSE Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 229,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VSE has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

