VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Trading Down 10.9%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.28 and last traded at $79.29. Approximately 39,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 128,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

