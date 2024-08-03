Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.98 million and $4.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

