W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger updated its FY 2024 guidance to 38.000-39.500 EPS.
Shares of GWW stock traded up $10.43 on Friday, hitting $952.79. 361,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $924.85 and a 200 day moving average of $944.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.
In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.
